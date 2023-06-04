Barclays Raises Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target to $70.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
