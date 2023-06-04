Barclays Raises Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target to $70.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

