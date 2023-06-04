Barclays Trims CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Target Price to $80.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.40.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:CF opened at $62.91 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

