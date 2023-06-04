Barclays Trims Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Target Price to $22.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
