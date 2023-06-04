Bayshore Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CANO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $680.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.27 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

