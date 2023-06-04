Bayshore Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. 173,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,603. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.