Beta Finance (BETA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.83 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $68.88 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

