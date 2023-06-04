Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $17.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at HSBC from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bilibili by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.
