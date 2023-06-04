Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

