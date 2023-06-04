BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -110.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,705 shares of company stock worth $1,077,767. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 680,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 191,924 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6,615.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 262,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after buying an additional 77,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.