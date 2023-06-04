BNB Achieves Market Cap of $47.79 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $306.65 or 0.01122213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $47.79 billion and $263.84 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,855,775 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,855,901.12031367. The last known price of BNB is 306.02061905 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1444 active market(s) with $247,510,147.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.