BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 19.37% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $28,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BKIE stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,134. The company has a market capitalization of $450.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.