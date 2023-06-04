Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 42,100 ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -176.46%.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

