Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington State Investment Board purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,768,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $6,808,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $4,515,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $2,790,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIP opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $357.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 55.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.98%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

