Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $306,000 Investment in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after buying an additional 537,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berry by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,911,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after buying an additional 235,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Berry by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,659,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

Berry Trading Up 7.4 %

In other news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.84 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $527.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

