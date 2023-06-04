Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

