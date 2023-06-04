Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $840.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.68.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $812.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $656.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $605.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

