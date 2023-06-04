Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $900.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.68.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $812.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $656.76 and a 200 day moving average of $605.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

