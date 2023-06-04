Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $36.60

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 3.6 %
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
