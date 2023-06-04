Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $36.60

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

