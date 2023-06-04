Brokers Offer Predictions for Emeren Group Ltd’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Emeren Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

SOL stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

