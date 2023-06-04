BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.06-$9.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.09 billion-$8.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

DOOO traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $73.47. 101,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,756. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.26. BRP has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 424.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.31%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BRP by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BRP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,986,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

