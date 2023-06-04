BTIG Research Upgrades Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Q2 has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $507,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 560,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,636. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Q2 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

