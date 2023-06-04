Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.
BZLFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.60) to GBX 2,850 ($35.22) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Bunzl Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $39.92 on Friday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.
Bunzl Increases Dividend
About Bunzl
Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.