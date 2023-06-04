C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

