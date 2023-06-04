Casper (CSPR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.22 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $501.59 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,763,951,742 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,777,551 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,761,511,043 with 11,077,478,800 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04604979 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $4,346,649.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

