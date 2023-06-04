CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $20.36 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CB Financial Services news, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,703 shares of company stock worth $76,582. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

