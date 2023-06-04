Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,091,150 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,551. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.90. Celsius has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

