Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $160.00 at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. Wedbush raised their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,091,150 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,551. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

