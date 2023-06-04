Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Centrica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Centrica has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.97.

Get Centrica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. It operates through the following segments: British Gas Services and Solutions, British Gas Energy, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Energy Marketing and Trading, and Upstream. The British Gas Services and Solutions segment is involved in the installation, repair, and maintenance of domestic central heating and related appliances, and the provision of fixed-fee maintenance/breakdown service and insurance contracts in the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.