Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Chewy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.65.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. Chewy has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

