Citigroup Lowers Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target to $5.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of VLN opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.