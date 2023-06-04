Citigroup Lowers Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target to $5.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of VLN opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.13.

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

