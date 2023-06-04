CL King Begins Coverage on nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

CL King initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

LASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of LASR stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $657.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.17. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in nLIGHT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in nLIGHT by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its position in nLIGHT by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 351,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.