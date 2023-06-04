Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Cap of $98.65 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Coin98 has a market cap of $98.65 million and $6.51 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008945 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

