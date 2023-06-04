Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

