Compass Group PLC (CMPGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1666 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Compass Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $27.50 on Friday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.57) to GBX 2,200 ($27.19) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.08) to GBX 1,675 ($20.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.95) to GBX 2,385 ($29.47) in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.33) to GBX 2,130 ($26.32) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,148.33.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

