Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after acquiring an additional 196,032 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,904,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

