Contrasting Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Chester Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $102.00 million 3.02 $32.51 million $2.31 9.79

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 24.42% 11.18% 1.13%

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chester Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Chester National Bank. It provides checking, savings, CDs, loans, current deposit rates, reorder checks and other financial services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Chester, IL.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

