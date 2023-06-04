Contrasting Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -46.98% -25.85% -5.49% Annaly Capital Management -38.80% 18.86% 2.25%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Annaly Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $10.65 million 1.10 -$4.77 million ($1.83) -2.89 Annaly Capital Management $2.78 billion 3.49 $1.73 billion ($2.25) -8.72

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medalist Diversified REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management pays out -115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Annaly Capital Management 0 2 5 0 2.71

Medalist Diversified REIT presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus price target of $22.28, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Mortgage Servicing Rights group provides the right to service residential mortgage loans in exchange for a portion of the interest payments made on the loans. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on February 18, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

