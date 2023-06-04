Contrasting OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) & Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OMNIQ and Open Text, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Open Text 0 3 4 0 2.57

Open Text has a consensus target price of $45.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Open Text’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Open Text is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

OMNIQ has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OMNIQ and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -13.99% N/A -21.30% Open Text 7.73% 19.13% 6.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMNIQ and Open Text’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $102.54 million 0.37 -$13.61 million ($1.94) -2.49 Open Text $3.49 billion 3.26 $397.09 million $1.12 37.59

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of OMNIQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Open Text beats OMNIQ on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. engages in the provision of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology help clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions. It also offers consulting, managed, and learning services. The company was founded on June 26, 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

