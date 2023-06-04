ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 225 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 300 ($3.71) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 281 ($3.47) to GBX 305 ($3.77) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.25.

ConvaTec Group Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

About ConvaTec Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

