Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 350,000 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANZU remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Friday. 10,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

