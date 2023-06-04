Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,776 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 285,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,365. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

