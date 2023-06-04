Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000. Twelve Seas Investment Company II makes up about 1.2% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $6,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV remained flat at $10.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

