Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 697,500 Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 697,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBLAW remained flat at $0.46 during midday trading on Friday. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.