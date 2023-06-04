Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 697,500 Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 697,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TBLAW remained flat at $0.46 during midday trading on Friday. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.
