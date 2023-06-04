Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes $784,000 Position in Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 440,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Rubicon Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palantir Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,455,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Insider Activity at Rubicon Technologies

In other Rubicon Technologies news, Director Hernandez Andres Chico purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,064.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich bought 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hernandez Andres Chico purchased 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 681,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,064.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Rubicon Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,091. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Rubicon Technologies from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

