Cresta Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.5% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META remained flat at $272.61 during trading hours on Friday. 19,416,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,346,684. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $275.35. The stock has a market cap of $698.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

