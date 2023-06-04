Critical Contrast: Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) & Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mondee and Global Business Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Mondee alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00 Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Mondee presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.75%. Global Business Travel Group has a consensus target price of $8.68, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Mondee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mondee is more favorable than Global Business Travel Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee $159.35 million 6.30 -$90.24 million ($1.29) -9.46 Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion 1.93 -$25.00 million ($0.62) -12.39

This table compares Mondee and Global Business Travel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Business Travel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee -54.51% N/A -6.34% Global Business Travel Group -1.30% -2.09% -0.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of Mondee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mondee beats Global Business Travel Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in the United States and Canada, and operations in India and Thailand.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.