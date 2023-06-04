Critical Contrast: Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) versus 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Relay Therapeutics and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 2 5 1 2.88 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $27.83, suggesting a potential upside of 142.66%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.13, suggesting a potential upside of 85.87%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -27,163.46% -35.73% -30.77% 4D Molecular Therapeutics -4,976.80% -45.11% -40.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $1.38 million 1,010.77 -$290.51 million ($2.81) -4.08 4D Molecular Therapeutics $3.13 million 195.10 -$107.49 million ($3.38) -5.43

4D Molecular Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relay Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats 4D Molecular Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

