Cronos 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.45 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $8.45 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

