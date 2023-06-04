CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $167.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.0 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.