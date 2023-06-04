CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $167.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.44.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.0 %
CrowdStrike stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
