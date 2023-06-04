CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point decreased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

CTO stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $374.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -447.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,784.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

